Stylish. José Mourinho shows off gift from Turkish Adidas

Fenerbahçe head coach José Mourinho is gearing up for the new season with fresh sneakers, courtesy of Turkish Adidas. The Portuguese manager shared a photo on his Instagram page.

Mourinho posted pictures where he’s seen sitting and holding a pair of white sneakers with blue and yellow stripes—mirroring Fenerbahçe’s iconic kit colors. He captioned the images: “@adidas.turkiye sent me the pre season gift, @fenerbahce trainers. Tomorrow last friendly match and after…6 training days before @championsleague.”

It’s worth noting that Fenerbahçe is in full swing preparing for the upcoming season. The team is set to play a friendly against Lazio this evening, after which the official matches will begin.

The Turkish club will face Dutch side Feyenoord in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, with the first leg scheduled for August 6 in Rotterdam.

Additionally, Milan Škriniar is expected to sign a full contract with Fenerbahçe soon, following his six-month loan spell from PSG.