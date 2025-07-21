Inter denies any offers for Çalhanoğlu from Mourinho
Recently, reports emerged that Turkish giants Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray had made an offer to Inter for midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu. However, the Milan club has a different take on the situation.
Details: Inter president Beppe Marotta dismissed these claims as “imaginary,” stating that no proposals from Turkish clubs have been received. According to the club executive, the player himself has no intention of changing clubs and remains fully committed to the Nerazzurri.
Quote: “I would not want this story to become a problem that simply does not exist—out of respect for both the player and Inter. All of this is just in the media. We’re talking about imaginary requests that were never actually made.
There is no proposal, so there’s nothing to discuss or respond to. We expect him to join preseason training on July 23. Of course, we’re constantly in touch with him, as with the other players. He has never expressed a desire to leave,” Marotta stated.