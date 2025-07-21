Inter denies any offers for Çalhanoğlu from Mourinho

Recently, reports emerged that Turkish giants Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray had made an offer to Inter for midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu. However, the Milan club has a different take on the situation.

Details: Inter president Beppe Marotta dismissed these claims as “imaginary,” stating that no proposals from Turkish clubs have been received. According to the club executive, the player himself has no intention of changing clubs and remains fully committed to the Nerazzurri.