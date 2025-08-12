Stunning! Armand Duplantis sets yet another world record

Track and field star Armand Duplantis has set a new world record during the Golden Series of the Continental Tour.

Details: Armand Duplantis cleared 6.29 meters in the pole vault, conquering the bar on his second attempt. This marks the 13th world record for the Swede. His previous best—6.28 meters—was set in June 2025 at the Diamond League stage in Stockholm.

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis bettered his pole vault world record by a centimetre on Tuesday, clearing 6.29 metres at the athletics meet in Budapest.

Sweden's Duplantis broke the world record for the 13th time as he soared over the bar #AFPSports pic.twitter.com/CoqYDHe9hK — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 12, 2025

