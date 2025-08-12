Stunning! Armand Duplantis sets yet another world record
Another record-breaking feat from the Swede.
Miguel Solomons
Photo: AFP News Agency
Track and field star Armand Duplantis has set a new world record during the Golden Series of the Continental Tour.
Details: Armand Duplantis cleared 6.29 meters in the pole vault, conquering the bar on his second attempt. This marks the 13th world record for the Swede. His previous best—6.28 meters—was set in June 2025 at the Diamond League stage in Stockholm.
Recently, French swimmer Léon Marchand set a new record in the 200-meter individual medley, finishing in 1 minute 52.69 seconds.
Reminder: During the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, held in Bollène, France, an unknown man ran onto the course from the crowd of spectators.
