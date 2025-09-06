RU RU ES ES FR FR
Still on break. Vinicius shares new personal holiday photo

Enjoying his free time
Lifestyle Today, 04:15
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior on holiday in Los Angeles Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is making the most of a brief break during the international window, taking time to relax and unwind. The forward posted a new personal photo on his Instagram story.

In the shot, Vini is seen sporting a stylish outfit—tank top, shorts, cap, sunglasses, and a cross necklace. The Brazilian is seizing the opportunity to rest, as he is not involved in the World Cup qualifying matches.

As a reminder, Vinicius was not called up for Brazil's final World Cup qualifying fixtures. With the Selecao already securing their place in the tournament's final stage, Carlo Ancelotti opted to leave out several of his key players.

It’s worth noting that Brazil had no trouble seeing off Chile at home yesterday, celebrating a 3-0 victory that propelled them to second place in the standings. In their final qualifier, Brazil will face Bolivia away, with the match scheduled for September 10.

