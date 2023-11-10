VIDEO. Sterling threw an object at Tottenham fans. The player could be sanctioned

Chelsea midfielder Raheem Sterling may face disqualification due to a rash act.

During the match of the 11th round of the English Premier League against Tottenham, he accidentally threw an object towards the Spurs fans.

The Football Association (FA) is conducting an investigation into this matter based on videos that appeared on the Blues' official social media account, the Daily Mail writes.

The incident occurred directly after Cole Palmer's first-half penalty goal.

Published footage shows how an object thrown from the stands by Tottenham fans hit Palmer. Sterling then leaned over and threw the object back into the crowd before returning to his own half.

It is interesting that during the match, none of the referees recorded the incident. Despite this, the FA is conducting an investigation to determine what action needs to be taken in this situation.