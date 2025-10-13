ES ES FR FR
Stellenbosch star called to Bafana

Thabo Moloisane replaces Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Football news Today, 02:03
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Stellenbosch star called to Bafana Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi was sent off against Zimbabwe in last Friday's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier in Durban.

In his place, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called up a familiar face: Thabo Moloisane of Stellies for his third cap.

“Thabo Moloisane has just arrived in the Bafana Bafana camp in Mbombela, Mpumalanga,” SAFA announced.

Also read: Bafana Bafana drop points against Zimbabwe

"He arrived minutes after Bafana Bafana landed from Durban this afternoon. He replaces the suspended Mbekezeli Mbokazi," SAFA announced.

South Africa will take on Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, 18:00. Should they win and Benin lose to Nigeria, Bafana will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

