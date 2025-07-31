Started preparing for the season. Vinicius Junior trains during his vacation

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is taking his preseason preparations seriously. The player shared photos on his Instagram page, showcasing how he’s training on his own during his holiday break.

The Brazilian posted images where he’s seen working out in the gym with dumbbells, as well as running through city streets at night under the watchful eye of his personal coach.

It’s worth noting that Vinicius remains a Real Madrid player for now, despite numerous rumors swirling about a potential move away from the club. The Brazilian is reportedly facing issues within the squad and has yet to reach an agreement with management on a new contract, as he’s demanding a significantly higher salary.

At the same time, Saudi clubs are showing strong interest in Vinicius, ready to offer him eye-watering financial terms. For now, the winger’s future remains uncertain, but it’s likely he’ll spend at least the next season in Madrid.