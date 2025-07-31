Legendary: Vinicius shares personal photo with fellow Brazilian Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has shared a new photo featuring himself alongside his legendary compatriot Ronaldo. He posted the snapshot on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Ronaldo and Vini are seen with their arms around each other, holding a Brazil national team jersey with Vinicius’s name on the back and an autograph written on it. It’s not entirely clear whose signature it is—perhaps Ronaldo signed Vinicius’s shirt as a gift, or maybe it’s the other way around and the present is for "O Fenômeno" himself.

Let’s recall that the Brazilian Ronaldo is a 2002 World Cup champion and was the top scorer of that tournament. That victory remains Brazil’s most recent World Cup triumph. For his performance at the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldo was awarded the Ballon d’Or that same year.

"O Fenômeno" also owns another Ballon d’Or, claimed in 1997, as well as a World Cup winner’s medal from 1994—though the then-young Ronaldo didn’t play a single minute, spending the entire tournament on the bench.