Plays padel in Ibiza: Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo

Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Junior is spending his vacation on Ibiza. He shared a new photo on his Instagram page.

Judging by the photo, the Brazilian decided to play a game of padel tennis. He captioned the shot "Ibiza vibes," highlighting that he's on the iconic Spanish island.

It's worth noting that Vinicius spent part of his vacation back home in Rio de Janeiro, where he celebrated his 25th birthday in style. He also traveled to Los Angeles, where he attended an event related to his sponsor, Nike.

It should be added that Vinicius is currently in a challenging position at Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappé has emerged as the new team leader, and the Brazilian had a less-than-stellar season, leading the club's management to refuse his salary demands and decline to extend his contract on his terms.

There are also rumors that Vinicius is being ignored by some teammates—Mbappé and Bellingham reportedly do not communicate with him, believing the Brazilian doesn't put in enough work during pressing situations in matches.