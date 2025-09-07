Start of the US Open final match delayed. What's going on?

All due to heightened security measures and Donald Trump's arrival

The men's singles final at the US Open will kick off later than scheduled due to tightened security measures linked to the arrival of former US President Donald Trump in New York.

The clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was originally set for a 9:00 PM Central European Time start, but organizers have announced the match will now begin at 9:30 PM.

As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2025

Due to Trump's visit, entry to Arthur Ashe Stadium was subject to rigorous checks: spectators were asked to empty their pockets completely and walk through metal detectors, just like at an airport. As a result, long lines formed at the entrance, and hundreds of fans had to wait to get inside.