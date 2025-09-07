RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Belarus vs Scotland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 September 2025

Belarus vs Scotland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Belarus vs Scotland prediction Photo: https://x.com/ScotlandNT/Author unknownn
08 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Zalaegerszeg, ZTE Arena
Prediction on game Win Scotland
Odds: 1.56
On 8 September 2025, as part of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers, Belarus will face off against Scotland. The match is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the betting options for the winner of this encounter.

Belarus

The Belarusian national team comes into the clash with Scotland on the back of a difficult run and disappointing form. After a heavy 1-5 defeat to Greece in their opening qualifier, Belarus have now gone five consecutive official matches without a win. Previously, in the Nations League, Belarus played in League C, where they finished only third in a group with Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, and Luxembourg, recording one win, four draws, and one loss.

Overall, Belarus have struggled in attack: eight of their last nine competitive matches have ended with under 2.5 goals, highlighting their issues up front and a cautious style of play.

Home games against Scotland have also been tough—Belarus have yet to win in two head-to-head meetings, both of which were low-scoring, hard-fought affairs.

Scotland

Scotland begin their qualifying campaign with a tough challenge. In the opening round, they played away to Denmark and earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw. The battle for qualification promises to be intense, with Denmark and Greece as Scotland’s main rivals for the top two spots.

In the Nations League, Scotland also faced strong opposition. In a recent showdown with Greece, the Scots fought to stay in League A but lost over two legs. Last season, their campaign in League A was far from convincing—they won just two matches and finished third in their group.

Looking at the history between Belarus and Scotland, there have been four previous meetings. Scotland have won twice, Belarus once, and one match ended in a draw. Notably, three of these four encounters were low-scoring, each finishing with under 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

  • Belarus: Pavlyuchenko, Gromyko, Ebong, Zabelin, Lisakovich, Martynovich, Melnychenko, Pechenin, Politevich, Pigas, Yablonskiy.
  • Scotland: Gunn, Hickey, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, Gilmour, McLean, Christie, McTominay, McGinn, Adams.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

  • Four of Belarus’ last five matches have ended with over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in four of Belarus’ last six matches.
  • Scotland have won three of their last four away games.
  • Scotland have failed to win three of their last four matches.
  • Three of Scotland’s last four matches have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Belarus vs Scotland match prediction

Belarus approach this match as clear group underdogs. Their heavy defeat to Greece in the opening round only highlights their current struggles.
Scotland, meanwhile, earned a valuable point away to Denmark in their opener and know they can’t afford to slip up against Belarus if they want to remain in the hunt for qualification. Given the difference in quality and motivation, a confident Scottish win is expected here. My tip for this match is a Scotland victory at odds of 1.56.

