Star coach called the 2022 World Cup in Qatar rigged for the sake of Messi

Former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was unhappy with how the World Cup ended in Qatar.

According to the star mentor, the tournament was rigged, and its main goal was to ensure the victory of Lionel Messi and his Argentina national team.

Van Gaal noted that some Argentinian players have overstepped the bounds without receiving appropriate punishment. The coach also hinted at the unprincipled refereeing.

“When you see Argentina score goals, how we score goals. I personally feel like it was all premeditated play,” said van Gaal.

Recall that the Argentines met with the Netherlands at the stage of the quarterfinals of the tournament, beating the European team in a penalty shootout.

After the match, many Dutch players complained about unsportsmanlike behavior on the part of the players of the Argentina national team. They were sure that the judges deliberately turned a blind eye to the actions of their opponents.

In the final match of the tournament, Argentina faced France and won on penalties.