RU RU NG NG
Main News Star coach called the 2022 World Cup in Qatar rigged for the sake of Messi

Star coach called the 2022 World Cup in Qatar rigged for the sake of Messi

Football news Today, 06:30
Star coach called the 2022 World Cup in Qatar rigged for the sake of Messi Photo: FIFA Twitter

Former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was unhappy with how the World Cup ended in Qatar.

According to the star mentor, the tournament was rigged, and its main goal was to ensure the victory of Lionel Messi and his Argentina national team.

Van Gaal noted that some Argentinian players have overstepped the bounds without receiving appropriate punishment. The coach also hinted at the unprincipled refereeing.

“When you see Argentina score goals, how we score goals. I personally feel like it was all premeditated play,” said van Gaal.

Recall that the Argentines met with the Netherlands at the stage of the quarterfinals of the tournament, beating the European team in a penalty shootout.

After the match, many Dutch players complained about unsportsmanlike behavior on the part of the players of the Argentina national team. They were sure that the judges deliberately turned a blind eye to the actions of their opponents.

In the final match of the tournament, Argentina faced France and won on penalties.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Argentina World Cup
Popular news
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Star coach called the 2022 World Cup in Qatar rigged for the sake of Messi Football news Today, 05:01 Chelsea is ready to sign the scandalous striker: he was betting on sports Football news Today, 04:13 Guardiola could lead Europe's top national team Football news Today, 04:06 Neymar reveals what is his main dream in football Football news Yesterday, 17:22 The police arrested the suspect in the attack on the legend of Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 16:36 Al Ittihad are preparing another offer to Liverpool for Salah Football news Yesterday, 15:52 Two players left the location of the England national team Football news Yesterday, 15:07 Bayer star excluded from Netherlands squad after refusing to play for U21 Football news Yesterday, 14:34 The Spanish national team spoke out against the president of the Football Federation Football news Yesterday, 13:43 Two Tottenham players moved to Turkey
Sport Predictions
Football Today Chapecoense vs Guarani Campinas prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023