Star 34-year-old English footballer retired

Football news Today, 03:26
Photo: Arsenal twitter

Star 34-year-old English football player Theo Walcott announced his retirement.

The last job of the former Arsenal and England player was Southampton. It was in this club that he began his professional career.

On his social networks, Walcott wrote a touching message on the occasion of his retirement from big football.

“The first moment I put on football boots at the age of 10 was the beginning of a special journey for me. From playing in the park with friends to playing in the biggest stadiums in front of huge crowds around the world," he wrote.

The footballer also expressed his gratitude for the incredible support he has received throughout his career. He also added that he had the opportunity to share the football field with many great players and left himself a huge amount of unforgettable memories.

Walcott noted that although he has received an offer to continue playing, he feels it is right to end his career where he started and hang up his boots.

