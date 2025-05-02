Spurs’ Transfer Plans Unfold: Can Tottenham Beat Competition to Sign Boniface?

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly very interested in acquiring Bayer Leverkusen's Nigerian striker Victor Okoh Boniface. Top European clubs have taken notice of the 24-year-old due to his amazing Bundesliga play.

Spurs Looking to Bolster Forward Line

Tottenham, who are eager to reinforce their attacking options, are focusing on signing a forward to strengthen their squad for next season. Regardless of whether current manager Ange Postecoglou stays on, the club’s management is determined to enhance the team's firepower ahead of the new campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly open to negotiating a transfer, and Spurs are in a favorable position to secure Boniface's services next summer.

Competition for Boniface's Signature

Tottenham is up against fierce competition for the Nigerian forward, despite their desire. The competition to sign him is fierce since West Ham United and a number of other teams have also shown a great deal of interest.

With their current position in the Premier League (16th place), Tottenham’s season may be salvaged only through a successful run in the UEFA Europa League, where they are currently in the semi-finals.

Tottenham and West Ham are the most likely destinations for Victor Boniface if he goes to the Premier League this summer. Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to sell the Nigerian if a bid in the region of £43m (~€50m) is lodged in the coming months.



[@Danny_Rust10, @DeanJonesSoccer] pic.twitter.com/MZOpmr6DYn — WerkselfXtra (@bayer04Xtra) May 1, 2025

Spurs in Need of More Depth

Tottenham needs more reinforcements immediately, even if they have good attacking players, especially now that the team is having league problems. They might get the new impetus they require in the last third from Boniface to turn around their season and bolster their team going forward.