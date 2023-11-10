RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries

Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries

Football news Today, 16:28
Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries

Tottenham's key midfielder James Maddison will not return to the football field until 2024, according to head coach Ange Postecoglou.

According to the manager, Maddison's injury is much more serious than the club thought. So James is out until at least 2024. He suffered an ankle injury in the match of the 11th round of the English Championship against Chelsea.

In addition to him, Micky van de Ven is also out until next year. He also suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Chelsea.

There is positive news regarding Richard Harrison, who underwent surgery this week. It is estimated that he will be back in action in about four weeks. Ben Davies, who missed the match against Chelsea on Monday, has also returned to training.

On Saturday, 11 November, Tottenham will play against Wolverhampton. This will be an away game for Spurs. In the previous round, they lost to Chelsea with a score of 1-4. Because of this, they failed to reach the first place in the EPL. Currently, Ange Postecoglou's team is in second place with 26 points.

