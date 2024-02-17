Spanish press reports that Kylian Mbappe has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid

Forward of PSG, Kylian Mbappé, has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid, as reported by journalist Marca Alvarez de Mon. According to his information, the agreement between the 25-year-old Frenchman and the "Galacticos" has already been finalized, and there will be no turning back.

"Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract with Real Madrid. It's already a thing of the past. There is no turning back," - the journalist wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier reports indicated that Mbappé would earn around 30 million euros per year at Real Madrid, and the contract would be for 5-6 years. In the current season, Mbappé has played 30 matches, scoring 31 goals and providing seven assists.

We have already reported on what jersey number the star forward will receive at Real Madrid, and this week Kylian helped his team defeat Real Sociedad in the first match of the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League. By the way, Real intends to invite not only Mbappé from PSG.