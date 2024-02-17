Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG

Kylian Mbappé has officially informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his intention to fulfill his contract until June and leave the club on June 30. Therefore, the clause allowing him to extend the contract for another season, as provided for in his current agreement, will not be applicable.

Everything points to the fact that the player's immediate future will be associated with Real Madrid. Thus, the Madrid team would acquire one of the most coveted footballers who is expected to become the club's leader for many years.

Interestingly, Mbappé may not be the only one moving to Madrid. According to journalist Santi Aouna, Real is considering the possibility of inviting Luis Campos, the current sporting director of the Parisian club. However, despite Real's interest, the official currently intends to stay in France and continue developing his sports project in Paris.