RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG

Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG

Football news Today, 10:30
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG

Kylian Mbappé has officially informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his intention to fulfill his contract until June and leave the club on June 30. Therefore, the clause allowing him to extend the contract for another season, as provided for in his current agreement, will not be applicable.

Everything points to the fact that the player's immediate future will be associated with Real Madrid. Thus, the Madrid team would acquire one of the most coveted footballers who is expected to become the club's leader for many years.

Interestingly, Mbappé may not be the only one moving to Madrid. According to journalist Santi Aouna, Real is considering the possibility of inviting Luis Campos, the current sporting director of the Parisian club. However, despite Real's interest, the official currently intends to stay in France and continue developing his sports project in Paris.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news 14 feb 2024, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Spanish press reports that Kylian Mbappe has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid Football news Today, 15:28 "Proud of the result against this team". Pochettino commented on the draw with Mancester City Football news Today, 15:26 Liverpool and Arsenal won. How the world reacted to the draw between Man City and Chelsea Football news Today, 15:02 "Psychological uplift for competitors". Experts' opinion on the match Manchester City vs Chelsea Football news Today, 14:59 Holand's terrible match. Player ratings for the match Manchester City vs Chelsea 1:1 Football news Today, 14:38 Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:29 The draw favored Liverpool. Rodri saved Manchester City from defeat in the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 14:04 Ronaldo's goal assisted Al Nassr in overcoming Al-Fateh Football news Today, 14:03 Too much. Guardiola was furious after conceding a goal against Chelsea
Sport Predictions
MMA Today Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 MMA Today Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football 18 feb 2024 Lazio vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024