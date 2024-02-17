What number will Mbappé wear for Real Madrid? He'll take it from a club legend

Paris Saint-Germain's star forward, Kylian Mbappé, has already informed the team and his teammates in the dressing room that he will be leaving Paris this summer. While he has not disclosed his destination, it is widely speculated that his new club will be Real Madrid. This is despite the fact that nothing has been signed with "Los Blancos" yet, as negotiations are still ongoing.

However, discussions are already underway regarding the number that the Frenchman will wear at Real Madrid. According to reports from Mundodeportivo, he will don the number "10," which is currently worn by the legend of the Madrid club, Luka Modrić. This number will become available in the summer as the contract of the Croatian midfielder expires on June 30, and his renewal is not part of the club's plans.

Thus, Mbappé will inherit Modrić's "ten." At PSG, he wears the number "7," but this number is owned by Vinicius, who is not inclined to give it up. Wearing the number "10" would not be something new for Mbappé, as he wears this number for the French national team, and it was with this number that he won the World Cup.

Luka Modrić took the "10" shirt in 2017, having previously played with the "19." The Croatian joined the elite list of players who have worn the "10" at Madrid, alongside Puskás and Velazquez. However, the history of the number also includes disappointments. Before Modrić, it was worn by players who failed to meet the club's expectations: Mesut Özil, James Rodriguez, Wesley Sneijder, Robinho, and Lassana Diarra.