Spanish La Liga has become a sponsor of an unusual club

Football news Today, 01:03
The Spanish La Liga has signed a sponsorship contract with a club from the fifth division of Wales. This club is known far beyond the borders of its country, thanks to the longest name in the world.

The local band is called Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.

Managing Director of La Liga in Great Britain and Ireland Keegan Pierce spoke about the start of cooperation with an unusual club.

"La Liga is not just football in Spain, it is the largest football platform in the world, watched and enjoyed by millions of people. With new branding coming into effect this year, this partnership will be a great opportunity to visually express our new identity." LL" and expand our support across the UK," he said.

Thus, the La Liga logo should appear on the team's jerseys in the near future. According to preliminary data, the agreement with the club from the fifth division of Wales will last one season.

In the name of the settlement that gave the name to the club, the double letter “l” appears five times. According to the designers, each of these five repeating consonants will be shown in the form of the La Liga logo.

