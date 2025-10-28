Spanish futsal player dies after falling onto a bookshelf

A devastating tragedy.

The futsal world has been shaken by the tragic death of Spanish player Ernesto Keralto, who played for Alforja.

Details: According to The Sun, Keralto accidentally fell onto a bookshelf. The glass shattered, causing severe abdominal injuries from the shards. He succumbed to his injuries.

The futsal club reacted to the tragic news:

Quote: “With great sadness, we announce that yesterday we lost Ernesto, our ‘Nestu.’ We lack the words to describe what we feel today and the void he has left among us.

Founder, player, coach, coordinator, CAPTAIN, but above all a devoted fan of this emblem, this city, and these colors,” the club statement read.

Reminder: Legendary British boxer Ricky Hatton took his own life, as officially announced during a hearing at the South Manchester court.