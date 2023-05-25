Spanish clubs were interested in the young Ukrainian from Dynamo

Spanish clubs showed interest in the 20-year-old Ukrainian defender of Kyiv "Dynamo" Alexander Yatsyk.

As a source writes, Betis and Villarreal were among the applicants for the young player.

Negotiations with the clubs broke down after a full-scale war broke out in Ukraine in February 2022.

This season Yatsyk played only 25 minutes in 3 games for the first team of Kiev.