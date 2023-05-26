Spalletti got a tattoo in honor of Napoli's championship (photo)

"Napoli have confidently become champions of Italy this season, which many did not doubt a few months ago.

According to media reports, due to disagreements with club president Aurelio de Laurentiis, Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti may leave his position as soon as next summer.

Despite such rumors, the 64-year-old specialist managed to get a tattoo dedicated to Napoli's third championship victory.

It must be recalled that the Neapolitans won the previous Italian league title in 1987 and 1990.