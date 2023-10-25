Spain has selected the stadiums that will host the 2030 World Cup

RU RU NG NG
25 oct 2023
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Spain has selected ten stadiums that will host matches in the 2030 World Cup, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The list of practically confirmed stadiums includes:

  • Santiago Bernabeu (Madrid)
  • Camp Nou (Barcelona)
  • Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid)
  • RCDE Stadium (near Barcelona)
  • La Cartuja (Seville)
  • San Mamés (Bilbao)
  • Riazor (La Coruña)
  • La Rosaleda (Malaga)
  • La Romareda (Zaragoza)
  • Mestalla (Valencia)

Additionally, Spain aims to secure the right for an eleventh stadium. Candidate cities for the eleventh stadium include Vigo, San Sebastian, Murcia, Huelva, and Gran Canaria. These locations were not initially chosen among the primary stadiums, with Gran Canaria being on an island, Vigo losing to another Galician city La Coruña, and San Sebastian being outvoted by Bilbao.

It has also been revealed that Valencia and Zaragoza have been granted the hosting rights, contingent upon the clubs' involvement in infrastructure improvements.

Furthermore, the 2030 World Cup will also be hosted at four stadiums in Morocco and three arenas in Portugal. The tournament's final will take place at Santiago Bernabeu.

