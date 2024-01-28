"Spain has an extraordinary league". Tuchel hinted at working with a top La Liga club

Bayern Munich's coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed interest in the possibility of moving to Spain and working with a top local club, hinting at a potential change in his coaching career.

The German tactician, who took charge of Bayern in March of the previous year, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, mentioned his interest in Spain amidst reports of dissatisfaction from the Munich club's management over recent team performances.

“Moving abroad would appeal to me again. Spain has an extraordinary league. From my perspective, and based on my experience working with Spaniards, they are characterised by a tremendous amount of self-confidence. When you speak with Spanish players, I quickly get the sense that you are engaging with the person.” quotes coach Metro.

Tuchel guided Bayern to win the Bundesliga in the 2023/24 season.

Prior to his role at Bayern, he managed Chelsea, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and Mainz, achieving success, including leading Chelsea to victory in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

As a reminder, it was announced yesterday that Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, will depart the Catalan club at the end of the season.