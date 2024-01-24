Repeating Nagelsmann's path. Bayern may sack head coach

Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, may soon find himself without a job, according to Sport Bild.

The club's leadership is dissatisfied with the team's recent results, and discontent is growing among the players regarding the methods of the German coach. They are unhappy with Tuchel's tendency to provide excessive tactical instructions and his public criticism of players during press conferences.

During the training camp in Portugal, Tuchel attempted to improve the team's atmosphere, but reportedly faced difficulties in achieving that.

It is also noted that the club bosses are displeased with the regression of young stars under Tuchel's guidance, specifically mentioning Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala.

Tuchel took over Bayern in March of last year, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, whose dismissal was a significant surprise. Under Tuchel's leadership, Bayern secured the Bundesliga title in the last season.

Prior to Bayern, Tuchel coached Chelsea, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and Mainz. Chelsea, under his guidance, won the UEFA Champions League in 2021/22.

Recall, at the weekend Bayern unexpectedly lost to Werder (0:1).