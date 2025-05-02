South African Premier League. Schedule, results and table for matchweek 28

This week brings us the fixtures of matchweek 28 in the South African Premier League. The action kicks off on Friday and wraps up on Sunday, running from May 2 to May 4.

Seven matches are set to take place during this round. The opening clash pits AmaZulu against Polokwane City, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. The following day promises the busiest slate for fans, featuring five matches.

On that day, Kaizer Chiefs will host Orlando Pirates, while Mamelodi Sundowns travel to face Cape Town City. The round concludes with TS Galaxy taking on Richards Bay on Sunday at 15:00 CET.

The Dailysports team presents you with the full schedule, results, and league table for this round of the South African Premier League.

Please note that all kick-off times are listed in Central European Time.

South African Premier League. Matchweek 28

May 2

19:30 AmaZulu — Polokwane City

May 3

15:00 Kaizer Chiefs — Orlando Pirates

15:00 Golden Arrows — Stellenbosch

17:30 Marumo Gallants — Sekhukhune

17:45 SuperSport United — Chippa United

20:00 Cape Town City — Mamelodi Sundowns

May 4

15:00 TS Galaxy — Richards Bay

Premier League. League table