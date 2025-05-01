Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 3, 2025

This weekend brings us a thrilling South African Premier League matchday 28 showdown between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Our editorial team has gathered all the essential details on where and when to catch this highly anticipated clash.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: What you need to know about the match

Kaizer Chiefs currently sit mid-table in the South African Premier League standings. In their last outing, the team fell 1-2. Over their past seven matches, the club has managed just one win, suffered three defeats, and drawn three times. After 25 rounds, Chiefs have 30 points, with only three games left in the season. It’s highly likely they will finish the campaign in the middle of the table.

Orlando Pirates have played fewer matches than their direct rivals. After 21 rounds, the Buccaneers have 46 points, trailing the leaders by 12. However, with two games in hand, catching up with Mamelodi Sundowns without any slip-ups from the leaders seems almost impossible. Orlando are just two points behind third place, but with four games in hand, they are all but guaranteed to secure second place in the standings.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: When and where will the match take place?

The matchday 28 South African Premier League fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be played on Saturday, May 3, at 15:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:00

New York 08:00

Panama 08:00

Toronto 08:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Where to watch the match online?

The main broadcaster for this encounter in South Africa is SABC.