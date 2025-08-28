"Something has to change." Is Amorim hinting at his resignation?

Shocked by the defeat to Grimsby Town.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat to Grimsby Town in the second round of the League Cup, and fans are increasingly voicing concerns that Ruben Amorim might not be the manager the team needs. The Portuguese coach himself seems to be coming to that realization.

Details: Amorim stated that something within the team must change if someone isn't stepping up, but clarified that it won't be a change of players. Amorim did not specify exactly what he meant.