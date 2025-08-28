"Something has to change." Is Amorim hinting at his resignation?
Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat to Grimsby Town in the second round of the League Cup, and fans are increasingly voicing concerns that Ruben Amorim might not be the manager the team needs. The Portuguese coach himself seems to be coming to that realization.
Details: Amorim stated that something within the team must change if someone isn't stepping up, but clarified that it won't be a change of players. Amorim did not specify exactly what he meant.
Quote: "We have to step onto the pitch with pride. We understand that every draw in the Premier League will be a serious problem. We already have two draws, and we played well enough, but then we come into a match against a fourth-division team and perform like this. Once again, the players are making it clear what they want.
It's difficult to talk. I have spent seven months here discussing the atmosphere or anything else. It's not just about that. I'm shocked. At a time when we're making a lot of changes and dealing with a lot of issues, these are the moments when we have to show our character. When you don't show it, something has to change, and you are not going to change 22 players again."