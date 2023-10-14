Slovenia defeated Finland, while Lithuania achieved an away victory against Bulgaria

The national team of Slovenia achieved a crucial victory today in their match against Finland. The Slovenians, playing at home, managed to comfortably handle their direct competitors. Forward Benjamin Sesko from Leipzig scored two goals in the first half. In the second half, the guests had more initiative and created several dangerous moments but couldn't score any goals in response. And just before the final whistle, Eric Janza scored the third goal into the visitors' net. After this victory, Slovenia moved into the first place in the group.

In another match on today's game day, the underdogs of Group G, Bulgaria, faced Lithuania. Everything went wrong for Bulgaria when Adrian Kraev was sent off at the end of the first half. Right after that, Pijus Sirvys opened the scoring, and in the early second half, the defender secured a brace. Playing with a numerical disadvantage, the hosts couldn't offer much in response, resulting in a 0-2 victory for Lithuania.

Euro 2024 Qualification. Matchday Seven. Group H

Slovenia 3-0 Finland

Goals: 1-0 - Sesko 16 (penalty), 2-0 - Sesko 28, 3-0 – Janza 90+2.

Euro 2024 Qualification. Matchday Seven. Group G

Bulgaria 0-2 Lithuania

Goals: 0-1 - Sirvys 45, 0-2 - Sirvys 55.