Simon Sparks Transfer Battle After Productive Ligue 1 Campaign

Football news Today, 02:07
Khaled Hegazy
Despite having a successful season in Ligue 1, Nigerian winger Moses Simon is anticipated to leave FC Nantes at the end of the current campaign.

Consistent Performances, Uncertain Future

Moses Simon has been a consistent performer for FC Nantes since his arrival in 2020. This season in Ligue 1, he has seven goals and nine assists.

His departure seems impending, though, as the club's management has not started negotiations for a contract extension despite his contributions.

Interest from Premier League and European Giants

Simon’s situation has attracted attention across Europe. Premier League side Everton are reportedly the frontrunners, having sent scouts to watch the player and secured initial approval from Simon’s camp. AS Roma are also closely monitoring his case, while Ligue 1 rivals Olympique de Marseille and OGC Nice remain on standby.

Turkish giants Besiktas and Trabzonspor are said to be keeping tabs as well, underlining the Nigerian international’s strong market appeal.

Nantes Name Their Price

Simon’s contract with Nantes runs until June 2026, but the club is willing to sell this summer to avoid a drop in value. According to reports, FC Nantes are asking between €10 million and €15 million for the Super Eagles star—an attainable price for his admirers. Simon was initially signed from Levante for €5 million and is currently valued at €12 million by Transfermarkt.

