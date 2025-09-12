Simeone admits to intense pressure at the helm of Atlético

A disappointing start to the season is taking its toll.

This summer, Atlético Madrid splashed out more than €200 million on transfers, but their entry into the new season has been nothing short of disappointing—just two points from three matches. Head coach Diego Simeone is well aware of the gravity of the situation.

Details: The Argentine tactician emphasizes that a victory over Villarreal would have eased the pressure both on the team and himself. At the same time, Simeone is counting on the unwavering support of the fans.