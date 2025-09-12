Simeone admits to intense pressure at the helm of Atlético
This summer, Atlético Madrid splashed out more than €200 million on transfers, but their entry into the new season has been nothing short of disappointing—just two points from three matches. Head coach Diego Simeone is well aware of the gravity of the situation.
Details: The Argentine tactician emphasizes that a victory over Villarreal would have eased the pressure both on the team and himself. At the same time, Simeone is counting on the unwavering support of the fans.
Quote: “A win would have been a relief—that’s the reality, as I see it. I would have felt a weight lifted, because the responsibility is immense. Over the past 14 years, we’ve built a tremendous legacy, and we must protect it. I’m in a position where the scrutiny is greater than ever, and I have to accept that.
The support of the fans will be absolutely crucial on Saturday. Tomorrow, we need the fans to get behind the team, and we must perform well. We have to work so that people feel connected with the team,” said Simeone.