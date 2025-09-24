"Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match
Controversial banner at the PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match
Football news Today, 13:48Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1970901888280428817
In the opening round of the Europa League, Greek side PAOK hosted Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv. PAOK supporters displayed a banner demanding Israel's exclusion from European competitions.
Details: The PAOK fans' banner read: "Stop the genocide, show Israel the red card"
Reminder: It was previously reported that Israel managed to avoid suspension from participating in European club competitions.