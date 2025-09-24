"Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match

Controversial banner at the PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

In the opening round of the Europa League, Greek side PAOK hosted Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv. PAOK supporters displayed a banner demanding Israel's exclusion from European competitions.

Details: The PAOK fans' banner read: "Stop the genocide, show Israel the red card"

Lors du match entre le PAOK et le Maccabi Tel-Aviv, une banderole a été aperçue avec le message :



« Arrêtez le génocide, donnez un carton rouge à Israël. » 🟥 pic.twitter.com/XYvv1N15Rs — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) September 24, 2025

Reminder: It was previously reported that Israel managed to avoid suspension from participating in European club competitions.