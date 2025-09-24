RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match

"Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match

Controversial banner at the PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match
Football news Today, 13:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1970901888280428817

In the opening round of the Europa League, Greek side PAOK hosted Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv. PAOK supporters displayed a banner demanding Israel's exclusion from European competitions.

Details: The PAOK fans' banner read: "Stop the genocide, show Israel the red card"

Reminder: It was previously reported that Israel managed to avoid suspension from participating in European club competitions.

Related teams and leagues
PAOK Thessaloniki FC PAOK Thessaloniki FC Schedule PAOK Thessaloniki FC News PAOK Thessaloniki FC Transfers
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv Schedule Maccabi Tel Aviv News Maccabi Tel Aviv Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores