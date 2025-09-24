Israel will not be suspended from UEFA tournaments. For now

Federation representatives celebrate a triumph.

In recent weeks, a vigorous campaign has been underway to suspend Israel from UEFA tournaments, with a crucial decision expected on Tuesday. However, the news is not entirely positive for those advocating for suspension.

Details: According to the Israel Hayom website, the country has so far managed to avoid being banned from European competitions. At present, the issue of Israel's exclusion is not on UEFA's agenda. American representatives were also involved in the process, exerting pressure on UEFA's leadership to maintain the status quo.

Nevertheless, there is a possibility that in the March draw for the 2026-2027 Nations League, if the current geopolitical situation remains unchanged, there may be no place for Israel. Local officials and diplomats are working hard to prevent this scenario.

Reminder: Several Israeli clubs are currently under UEFA investigation, most notably the situation involving Maccabi Haifa after their Conference League qualifying match against Poland's Raków.