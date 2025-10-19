ES ES FR FR
Shooting Stars SC 2-0 Abia Warriors: Oluyole Warriors Extend Unbeaten Run to Go Second on Table

Football news Today, 18:53
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Shooting Stars Sport Club of Ibadan continues their unbeaten run in the league with a 2-0 win over rivals Abia Warriors. With the win, 3SC go second on the table courtesy of goals from Ayobami Junior and second-half substitute Qamar Adegoke.

After a hard-fought draw in Kano, Shooting Stars return to the Lekan Salami stadium on Sunday in front of their ever-lively sports lovers. They started the game impressively with two chances in the first ten minutes of the game. Nevertheless, their tenacity was crowned with a goal in the 20th minute when Ayobami Junior broke the deadlock. The Ibadan Warriors didn’t feel relaxed with the goal; they kept pressuring their opponent, but Abia Warriors’ goalkeeper denied their chances. After different attempts from both sides in the second 45 minutes, Qamar Adegoke capitalised on a defensive error from the Warriors’ defenders to put the final nail in the coffin in the 86th minute.

With the 2-0 win, Shooting Stars remain unbeaten in five straight games to go second on the table with 15 points in nine games, while Abia Warriors drop to third with 15 points also, but the Ibadan-based club leads based on goal superiority. Next, 3SC will travel to Bauchi to face Wikki Tourists, while Abia Warriors host Barau FC.

