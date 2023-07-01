Shakhtar set a high price for goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin

Shakhtar Donetsk has set a price for Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin, according to FcInterNews.It. The Ukrainian club is reportedly demanding no less than 40 million euros for the goalkeeper, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

Earlier reports indicated that Inter and Chelsea were interested in the Ukrainian player, but the clubs are not willing to pay such an amount.

In the previous season, the 21-year-old Trubin played 38 matches for Shakhtar Donetsk in all competitions and conceded 40 goals.