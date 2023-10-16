RU RU NG NG
Sevilla is expressing interest in securing the services of Mason Greenwood

Manchester United winger, currently on loan at Getafe, may continue his career in Spain, as reported by The Mirror.

According to sources, the player himself is interested and ready to sign a permanent contract with Getafe. It's reported that the forward is enjoying life in Spain and is willing to commit to Getafe for a longer term. He recently scored his first goal for the club in a recent draw with Celta Vigo. However, he is also attracting the attention of other Spanish clubs.

It's said that Sevilla is also interested in signing a contract with Greenwood. His current agreement with Manchester United is in effect until 2025.

In the early morning of January 30, 2022, there were reports on social media that Greenwood had assaulted a former girlfriend, Harriet Robson, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Manchester United released a statement that Greenwood was suspended from training and matches pending further notice. On the same day, Greater Manchester Police arrested Greenwood on suspicion of rape and assault.

On February 2, 2022, Greenwood was released on bail. On February 2, 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that all charges against Greenwood were dropped due to the withdrawal of key witness statements and the emergence of new evidence.

