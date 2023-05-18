"Sevilla" has advanced past "Juventus" in the Europa League semi-final

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, "Sevilla" defeated "Juventus" with a score of 2-1 on their home turf, securing their place in the final.

The victory for the Spanish club was achieved through goals from Suso and Erik Lamela, while Dusan Vlahovic scored for the visitors.

In the final, "Sevilla" will face "Roma".

"Sevilla" Spain - "Juventus" Italy - 2:1 (0:0) - first leg - 1:1

Goals: Vlahovic, 65 - 0:1, Suso, 71 - 1:1, Lamela, 95 - 2:1

"Sevilla": Bono, Navas (Gomes, 105), Bade, Gudelj, Acuña, Rakitic, Fernando, Ocampos (Lamela, 70), Oliver Torres (Suso, 62; Rekik, 118), Llorente (Montiel, 100), En-Nesyri.

"Juventus": Szczesny, Danilo, Demiral, Gatti, Cuadrado (Milik, 105), Di Maria (Chiesa, 64), Rabiot, Locatelli (Miretti, 86), Fagioli (Paredes, 41), Keane (Vlahovic, 64), Ailing (Kostic, 86).

Red card: Gudelj (115).

