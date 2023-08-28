Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby

In the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's "Atletico" secured a commanding victory over Madrid's "Rayo Vallecano" away from home. The match took place in Madrid at the "Campo de Vallecas" stadium and ended with a 7-0 victory for "Los Rojiblancos."

Early in the match, Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring, assisted by Rodrigo De Paul. In the 16th minute, Memphis Depay extended the lead for the visitors. In the 36th minute, Nauel Molina further widened the gap with an assist from De Paul. In the 73rd minute, Alvaro Morata netted the fourth goal from Saul Niguez's pass. Soon after, Angel Correa scored the fifth goal. In the 84th minute, Morata secured his second goal of the match with an assist from Correa. Marcos Llorente set the final score.

With seven points, "Atletico" moved up to the second place in the La Liga standings. "Rayo Vallecano" with six points dropped to the eighth place.

"Rayo Vallecano" - "Atletico" - 0:7 (0:3, 0:4)

Goals: 0:1 - 2 Griezmann, 0:2 - 16 Depay, 0:3 - 36 Molina, 0:4 - 73 Morata, 0:5 - 79 Correa, 0:6 - 84 Morata, 0:7 - 86 Llorente.

"Rayo Vallecano": Dimitrievski, Baljic, Lezhen, Aridane, Espino (Chavarria, 82), Trejo (Ntekja, 46), Garcia, Unai Lopez (Siss, 46), Palason (De Frutos, 67), Oscar Valentin, De Thomas (Camello, 60).

"Atletico": Oblak, Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Vitzel, Carrasco (Lino, 68), Saul, De Paul (Llorente, 68), Barrios (Seundzhu, 76), Griezmann (Correa, 76), Depay (Morata, 35).