Settling into his new squad. Marcus Rashford shares training photo with Pedri

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford is going through his adaptation process in a new squad after his transfer to the Catalan club. He shared a new training photo with teammates on his Instagram page.

Read also: Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford

The Englishman reposted Pedri's Instagram story, where the two are seen working together in training, looking at each other. Rashford captioned it, “My guy 😎,” signaling that he’s already starting to gel with his new teammates.

As a reminder, Marcus recently signed a one-year loan deal with Barcelona. At the end of the loan, the Catalan club can choose to buy out the player’s contract from Manchester United for €30 million.

Rashford has already made his debut for Barcelona in friendlies during the club’s pre-season tour of Asia. He featured in matches against Vissel Kobe and Seoul, already providing his first assist in the Blaugrana shirt.

By the way, today the Catalans are set to play their third and final match of the Asian tour—against Korean side Daegu.