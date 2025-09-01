Settled! Merlin Röhl joins Everton from Liverpool

The Toffees' attack is about to shine with new colors.

Details: Florian Plettenberg announced on his X page that 23-year-old attacking midfielder Merlin Röhl of German side Freiburg is joining Everton on loan.

According to reports, the young German is currently undergoing his medical, while Everton will pay around €25 million for the loan, with an obligation to buy.

Last season, Röhl played 20 matches for Freiburg, providing one assist. The reputable portal Transfermarkt values him at €12 million.