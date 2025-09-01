RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Settled! Merlin Röhl joins Everton from Liverpool

Settled! Merlin Röhl joins Everton from Liverpool

Agreement reached!
Football news Today, 09:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Merlin Röhl in the German Junior National Team Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

The Toffees' attack is about to shine with new colors.

Details: Florian Plettenberg announced on his X page that 23-year-old attacking midfielder Merlin Röhl of German side Freiburg is joining Everton on loan.

According to reports, the young German is currently undergoing his medical, while Everton will pay around €25 million for the loan, with an obligation to buy.

Last season, Röhl played 20 matches for Freiburg, providing one assist. The reputable portal Transfermarkt values him at €12 million.

Reminder: “I simply have no defenders.” Moyes wants defensive reinforcements

Related teams and leagues
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Freiburg Freiburg Schedule Freiburg News Freiburg Transfers
Related Team News
Football news 28 aug 2025, 08:45 "I just don't have defenders." Moyes wants defensive transfers
Football news 27 aug 2025, 07:49 Gallagher shows no desire to return to England
Official: Tyler Dibling joins Everton Football news 25 aug 2025, 15:53 Big deal – serious money! Official: Tyler Dibling joins Everton
West Ham refused to sell their star player to rivals Football news 25 aug 2025, 14:01 West Ham refused to sell their star player to rivals
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores