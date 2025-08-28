"I just don't have defenders." Moyes wants defensive transfers

Some returned – others got injured.

Even before the start of the season, Everton's head coach David Moyes lamented the squad's lack of readiness, and the beginning of the campaign has only confirmed the Toffees manager's concerns, something he himself pointed out.

Details: In the English League Cup match against Mansfield, Moyes gave playing time to Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko, both returning from the treatment room. However, as the manager emphasized, while some players are coming back from injury, others are picking up new knocks, making fresh blood in defense a necessity.