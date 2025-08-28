"I just don't have defenders." Moyes wants defensive transfers
Even before the start of the season, Everton's head coach David Moyes lamented the squad's lack of readiness, and the beginning of the campaign has only confirmed the Toffees manager's concerns, something he himself pointed out.
Details: In the English League Cup match against Mansfield, Moyes gave playing time to Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko, both returning from the treatment room. However, as the manager emphasized, while some players are coming back from injury, others are picking up new knocks, making fresh blood in defense a necessity.
Quote: "We wanted to give as many players as possible a chance to play. I just don't have defenders. My options at the back are extremely limited. This has already seriously impacted my plans because we lost Jarrad and Miko in the opening games.
The same thing happened at the end of last season, and it's continuing this summer. You can't really say the situation has improved. Yes, some have returned, but others have picked up injuries again. We have to do everything we can not to be short-handed once more—especially considering that in the first two Premier League rounds, we were clearly lacking defenders."