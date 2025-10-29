Serie B match between Juve Stabia and Bari postponed due to mafia investigation
An unusual situation in Serie B
Football news Today, 17:23Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The scheduled Serie B match between Juve Stabia and Bari has been officially postponed. The reason for the delay is an ongoing judicial investigation involving the club from Castellammare di Stabia.
Details: Investigative authorities suspect possible mafia interference in the club's management. According to Italian media, members of a local criminal clan may have been involved in stadium security, ticket sales, and catering operations.
As a result, the decision was made to postpone the fixture until the initial stages of the investigation are complete. A new date for the match has not yet been determined.