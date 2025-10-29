Serie B match between Juve Stabia and Bari postponed due to mafia investigation

An unusual situation in Serie B

The scheduled Serie B match between Juve Stabia and Bari has been officially postponed. The reason for the delay is an ongoing judicial investigation involving the club from Castellammare di Stabia.

Details: Investigative authorities suspect possible mafia interference in the club's management. According to Italian media, members of a local criminal clan may have been involved in stadium security, ticket sales, and catering operations.

❌ Tonight’s Serie B clash between Juve Stabia & Bari has been postponed



Juve Stabia are under judicial investigation, on suspicion of mafia infiltration in the running of the club



The local clan are said to be elbow deep in the club’s security, ticketing & catering operations pic.twitter.com/W9tCCuyYGy — Calcio England (@CalcioEngland) October 29, 2025

As a result, the decision was made to postpone the fixture until the initial stages of the investigation are complete. A new date for the match has not yet been determined.