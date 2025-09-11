RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Serie A names the best player of August. Who is it?

Serie A names the best player of August. Who is it?

Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz takes the honor.
Football news Today, 10:26
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Kenan Yildiz https://x.com/SerieA/status/1966110508626448489

Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz has been recognized as Serie A’s Player of the Month for August.

Details: A combination of fan voting and individual statistical performance crowned Kenan Yildiz as the best player in Serie A for August.

The Turkish international edged out the likes of Udinese’s Kristensen, Napoli’s McTominay, Como’s Paz, Roma’s Soulé and Inter’s Thuram to claim the award.

In August, Juventus got off to a flying start in Serie A, securing back-to-back victories: first, the Turin side defeated Parma 2-0, then followed up with a 1-0 win over Genoa. Kenan Yildiz was the standout in the clash with Parma, providing two assists and playing a pivotal role in his team’s triumph.

Reminder: Liverpool are targeting a move for Juventus defender Bremer.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Related Team News
Gleison Bremer. Football news Today, 07:44 Konaté replacement? Liverpool targets Juventus defender transfer
referee Football news 09 sep 2025, 12:01 Historic event in Serie A! Referee body camera to be used for the first time
Related Tournament News
A new challenge for the legend. Jamie Vardy joins Cremonese Football news 01 sep 2025, 18:05 A new challenge for the legend. Jamie Vardy joins Cremonese
Dovbyk for Giménez! Milan and Roma set to swap strikers Football news 31 aug 2025, 13:07 Dovbyk for Giménez! Milan and Roma set to swap strikers
Legendary Raúl Albiol returns to Serie A. World and European champion to sign with Pisa Football news 31 aug 2025, 12:39 Legendary Raúl Albiol returns to Serie A. World and European champion to sign with Pisa
Return to Europe? Mitrović set to leave Al Hilal Football news 30 aug 2025, 14:27 Return to Europe? Mitrović set to leave Al Hilal
Playing it safe. Moise Kean set to extend contract with Fiorentina on improved terms Football news 30 aug 2025, 09:50 Playing it safe. Moise Kean set to extend contract with Fiorentina on improved terms
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores