Serie A names the best player of August. Who is it?

Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz has been recognized as Serie A’s Player of the Month for August.

Details: A combination of fan voting and individual statistical performance crowned Kenan Yildiz as the best player in Serie A for August.

The Turkish international edged out the likes of Udinese’s Kristensen, Napoli’s McTominay, Como’s Paz, Roma’s Soulé and Inter’s Thuram to claim the award.

In August, Juventus got off to a flying start in Serie A, securing back-to-back victories: first, the Turin side defeated Parma 2-0, then followed up with a 1-0 win over Genoa. Kenan Yildiz was the standout in the clash with Parma, providing two assists and playing a pivotal role in his team’s triumph.

