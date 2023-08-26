RU RU NG NG
Main News Sergio Ramos could move to top Turkish club

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos might move to Istanbul's "Galatasaray," according to journalist Nicolò Schira on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the Turkish club is prepared to offer the player a one-year contract with a salary of 10 million euros per year. Additionally, the contract may include an option to extend the agreement until the summer of 2025. Currently, the Spaniard is a free agent, which means he can join another club without a transfer fee.

Ramos's previous club was Paris Saint-Germain. He played a total of 58 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist. He has also previously played for "Real Madrid" and "Sevilla."

Ramos is a five-time champion of Spain (2006/07, 2007/08, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20), a two-time champion of France (2021/22, 2022/23), a two-time winner of the Spanish Cup (2010/11, 2013/14), a four-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup (2008, 2012, 2017, 2019/20), a winner of the French Super Cup (2022), a four-time winner of the UEFA Champions League (2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18), a three-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup (2014, 2016, 2017), and a four-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Ramos represented the Spanish national team from 2005 to 2021. He became a two-time European champion (2008, 2012) and a World Cup champion (2010).

