Sergio Ramos could move to Mourinho's club

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos could move to AS Roma, led by Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, as reported by Calciomercato.

According to the source, the player's agents have offered his services to the Italian club, which is in search of a central defender. However, the player's high financial demands, requesting a salary of €6.5 million per year, might pose a challenge to completing the transfer. Previously, Turkish club Galatasaray refused the player's transfer due to these financial terms.

It's worth noting that Ramos and Mourinho previously worked together at Real Madrid.

Ramos's most recent club was Paris Saint-Germain. He played 58 matches in all competitions for the French club, scoring six goals and providing one assist. Earlier in his career, he played for Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Ramos is a five-time champion of Spain (2006/07, 2007/08, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20), a two-time champion of France (2021/22, 2022/23), a two-time winner of the Copa del Rey (2010/11, 2013/14), a four-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup (2008, 2012, 2017, 2019/20), the winner of the French Super Cup (2022), a four-time winner of the UEFA Champions League (2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18), a three-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup (2014, 2016, 2017), and a four-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Ramos played for the Spanish national team from 2005 to 2021. With the national team, he won the UEFA European Championship twice (2008, 2012) and the FIFA World Cup (2010).