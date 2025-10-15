Senegal's qualification for the World Cup : the message from the Senegalese president

Bassirou spoke about Senegal's victory.

He kept his promise. He is Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Present at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium on Tuesday during Senegal's match against Mauritania, Bassirou Diomaye Faye sent a message of thanks to the Lions following their brilliant victory and qualification.

The President of the Republic offered his warmest congratulations following their victory this Tuesday against the Mourabitounes (4-0).

"First of all, I would like to express my pride, which I share with all members of the Senegalese people, for the remarkable performance the team has made throughout these qualifiers – both here at home and when we played away. You have shown great selflessness, both in terms of commitment and sacrifice. You not only qualified, but they did so with the respect they deserve," said the President of the Republic.

With the team qualified, Bassirou Diomaye Faye reminded the players of the Senegalese people's hopes for a good performance at the 2026 World Cup.