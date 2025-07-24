Sekhukhune United strengthen squad with Olerato Mandi

A rather intriguing transfer move.

Details: Today, Sekhukhune United's official X page announced the signing of Olerato Mandi from Pretoria Callies.

This acquisition can be seen as part of the squad's rejuvenation process, as well as an effort to add depth for rotation and achieving the club's objectives.

Olerato brings experience from his stints at TS Galaxy and the aforementioned Pretoria Callies.

The details of the deal will be revealed soon, but for now, it's known that the contract is set for one year.

🚨 NEW SIGNING 🚨



SEKHUKHUNE UNITED FC is delighted to welcome Olerato Mandi.



Born in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, the young and talented midfielder joins us from PRETORIA CALLIES.



Welcome, "Mandi(eta)"!

🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe#BabinaNokoPreSeason#Betway2025_26Loading pic.twitter.com/GayFNX91js — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) July 24, 2025

