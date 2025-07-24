Sekhukhune United strengthen squad with Olerato Mandi
Club management continues to reinforce the team.
Football news Today, 11:02Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/SekhukhuneFc
A rather intriguing transfer move.
Details: Today, Sekhukhune United's official X page announced the signing of Olerato Mandi from Pretoria Callies.
This acquisition can be seen as part of the squad's rejuvenation process, as well as an effort to add depth for rotation and achieving the club's objectives.
Olerato brings experience from his stints at TS Galaxy and the aforementioned Pretoria Callies.
The details of the deal will be revealed soon, but for now, it's known that the contract is set for one year.
Related teams and leagues
Sekhukhune United Sekhukhune United Schedule Sekhukhune United News Sekhukhune United Transfers
Pretoria Callies Pretoria Callies Schedule Pretoria Callies News Pretoria Callies Transfers
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Paide Linnameeskond 0 - 1 AIK Today, 11:30 Europa Conference LeaguePaide LinnameeskondAIK59’
0
1
Araz PFK 0 - 0 Aris Thessaloniki FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueAraz PFKAris Thessaloniki FC45’ + 1
0
0
Arda Kardzhali 0 - 0 HJK Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueArda KardzhaliHJK45’
0
0
St Joseph's 0 - 1 Shamrock Rovers Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueSt Joseph'sShamrock Rovers45’
0
1
Aris Limassol 2 - 0 Puskas FC Academy Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueAris LimassolPuskas FC Academy45’
2
0
FK Kauno Zalgiris 0 - 0 Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueFK Kauno ZalgirisValur45’
0
0
Ararat Armenia 0 - 0 Universitatea Cluj Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueArarat ArmeniaUniversitatea Cluj45’
0
0
Pyunik 1 - 0 Gyori ETO Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeaguePyunikGyori ETO45’
1
0
Rosenborg 1 - 0 Banga Gargzdai Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueRosenborgBanga Gargzdai45’ + 1
1
0
Aktobe 1 - 0 Sparta Prague Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueAktobeSparta Prague45’
1
0
Latest News
Other Sports News Today, 11:53 An era has ended... Legendary Hulk Hogan has passed away Football news Today, 11:50 Sensational transfer! Fawaaz Basadien on the verge of joining Mamelodi Sundowns Football news Today, 11:24 A new challenge! Official: Roberto Firmino joins Qatari side Al-Sadd Football news Today, 11:02 Sekhukhune United strengthen squad with Olerato Mandi Lifestyle Today, 10:53 Serena Williams announces partnership with wellness brand Ritual Football news Today, 10:30 Mourinho makes an unexpected pick for Ballon d'Or frontrunner Lifestyle Today, 10:11 Cooking up something with Nike? Vinicius posts photo from plane en route to Los Angeles Football news Today, 09:57 Mamelodi Sundowns to loan out two young players Football news Today, 09:56 Gabriela Salgado undergoes successful surgery! On the road to recovery Football news Today, 09:34 It didn't work out. Douglas Luiz goes on strike at Juventus
Sport Predictions
Football Today Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football Today Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match? Football Today Paks vs Maribor: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Torpedo-BelAZ vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Football Today Ajax vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Football Today Lugano vs CFR Cluj: intense battle for a place in the next round of UEFA Europa League qualifying Football Today Sutjeska Nikšić vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Football Today Vardar Skopje vs Lausanne-Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025 Football Today Austria Wien vs Spaeri FC prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025