Sekhukhune United secure another new signing

Sekhukhune United, who finished fourth in the South African league last season, are now preparing for the upcoming campaign.

Details: The club has officially announced the signing of 22-year-old Malekghene Mampuru. Last season, he played for Pretoria FC.

Reports had emerged claiming that Orlando Pirates received an offer from PSV for the transfer of Mofokeng. However, the Buccaneers themselves have addressed the speculation.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates confirmed that they have not received any offer regarding this transfer.