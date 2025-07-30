Second attempt! Liverpool bosses push forward with multi-club empire plans

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The first attempt didn't succeed—now it's time for round two.
Football news Today, 03:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fresh details emerge on an ambitious project.

The details: According to The Athletic, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the controlling stake in Liverpool, has resumed talks with Getafe president Ángel Torres about purchasing the Spanish club.

Just a month ago, the Merseyside executives reached out to Torres regarding a full takeover, but the £160 million price tag seemed too steep for a relatively modest club.

Now, according to sources, Torres has dropped the asking price to £100 million, a figure that could well suit FSG.

Previously, it was reported that Liverpool’s management had held discussions with French side Bordeaux and another Spanish club, Málaga, but after such a generous concession from Torres, Getafe has become the top priority for acquisition.

