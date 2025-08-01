Second attempt! Everton improve their offer for Tyler Dibling

Negotiations are ongoing.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Liverpool's Everton have revisited their interest in Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling and are ready to increase their transfer bid.

The previous attempt to sign the 19-year-old Englishman proved unsuccessful. Back then, Everton offered £27 million, which failed to convince the Saints' management to part with their wonderkid.

It is now reported that the offer could be raised to £32 million, and Dibling himself would be presented with an even more lucrative contract.

Last season, Dibling established himself as a regular starter for Southampton. Despite his young age, he managed to play 38 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €25 million.

Reminder: "We are not ready for the Premier League season." Moyes makes a strong statement about Everton's preparations